Telecom Italia: rating e tp azioni ordinarie

Le raccomandazioni dei broker italiani ed internazionali su Telecom Italia (azioni ordinarie): sette Buy, otto Hold, due Sell, un Accumulate.

telecom italia tim

Rating Telecom Italia (Borsa Italiana – FTSE Mib: TIT – grafico) – Quotazione del 12 giugno 2023: Apertura: 0,2505 euro.

AlphaValue – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,43 euro.

Arete – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,29 euro.

Banca Akros – Raccomandazione: Accumulate con Target Price: 0,40 euro.

Barclays – Raccomandazione: Sell con Target Price: 0,24 euro.

Bestinver Securities – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,70 euro.

Bryan Garnier – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,33 euro.

Caixa Bank BPI – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,27 euro.

Deutsche Bank – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,30 euro.

Equita SIM – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,39 euro.

Exane BNP – Raccomandazione: Sell con Target Price: 0,15 euro.

HSBC – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,20 euro.

Intermonte – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,41 euro.

Jefferies – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,39 euro.

Kepler – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,29 euro.

Merrill Lynch – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,33 euro.

New Street – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,17 euro.

Oddo – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,40 euro.

Societe Generale – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,30 euro.

