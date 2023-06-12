Telecom Italia: rating e tp azioni ordinarie

Le raccomandazioni dei broker italiani ed internazionali su Telecom Italia (azioni ordinarie): sette Buy, otto Hold, due Sell, un Accumulate.
Rating Telecom Italia (Borsa Italiana – FTSE Mib: TIT – grafico) – Quotazione del 12 giugno 2023: Apertura: 0,2505 euro.
AlphaValue – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,43 euro.
Arete – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,29 euro.
Banca Akros – Raccomandazione: Accumulate con Target Price: 0,40 euro.
Barclays – Raccomandazione: Sell con Target Price: 0,24 euro.
Bestinver Securities – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,70 euro.
Bryan Garnier – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,33 euro.
Caixa Bank BPI – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,27 euro.
Deutsche Bank – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,30 euro.
Equita SIM – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,39 euro.
Exane BNP – Raccomandazione: Sell con Target Price: 0,15 euro.
HSBC – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,20 euro.
Intermonte – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,41 euro.
Jefferies – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,39 euro.
Kepler – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,29 euro.
Merrill Lynch – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,33 euro.
New Street – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,17 euro.
Oddo – Raccomandazione: Buy con Target Price: 0,40 euro.
Societe Generale – Raccomandazione: Hold con Target Price: 0,30 euro.